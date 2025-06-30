Matthew Tkachuk Celebrated Panthers Keeping Brad Marchand With Perfect Photo
The Florida Panthers wrapped up plenty of important business before free agency gets underway, most notably locking down Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand to long-term contract extensions.
Marchand's deal was the last of the three to get finalized, but reports indicated that the 37-year-old agreed to sign a six-year, $32 million deal to remain with the organization. It's some news that comes to the delight of both Panthers fans and teammates alike.
After hearing that Marchand was sticking around for six more years, star forward Matthew Tkachuk took to social media to celebrate his teammate's new deal. Tkachuk posted a photo of himself and Marchand sitting in a pool enjoying some cocktails following their recent Stanley Cup title.
Clearly, Tkachuk is hopeful there will be many more championship parades coming to town over the course of the next six years. With both star wingers under contract through the 2031 seasons, the Tkachuk-Marchand partnership could create plenty of fireworks for the Panthers throughout the next six years, and potentially hang some more banners in the process.
Marchand was a key mid-season acquisition for Florida, having been acquired at the trade deadline from the Boston Bruins. He instantly became a key member of the Panthers and played a vital role in their championship run, with 20 points in the team's 23 playoff games.