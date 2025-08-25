Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Undergoing Surgery
The Florida Panthers will begin their title defense, and their quest to win a rare three-peat, without superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk.
Tkachuk, who played through an injury for much of the 2024-25 season and the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs, has successfully undergone a procedure this offseason to repair a torn adductor muscle, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. The surgery will sideline him for at least the first two months of the season, and it's possible he's not back on the ice until after the All-Star break.
Tkachuk himself had previously stated that he expected to miss some time in 2025-26, so it's not much of a surprise that he's opted to undergo surgery. He's been dealing with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, both of which have hampered him since February.
The 27-year-old has been a key cog in the Panthers' back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, but they'll have to make do without him for at least a couple of months in the upcoming season if they hope to contend for a three-peat.
Tkachuk recorded 57 points in 52 games last season, though he didn't play in the regular season after Feb. 8. He returned to the lineup for the first game of the playoffs, and went on to have 23 points in 23 games during Florida's run to the Cup, despite playing through injuries.
The nine-year veteran was named the cover athlete for EA's NHL 26 video game, but now will be forced to miss out on the action to start the campaign.