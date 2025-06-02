Mitch Marner Eyeing Two Western Conference Teams in Free Agency, NHL Insider Says
The future of standout winger Mitch Marner remains uncertain, as the longtime Toronto Maple Leafs forward is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.
If he doesn't return to Toronto, there figure to be plenty of teams looking to bring Marner aboard, and a recent report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period indicates there are roughly seven or eight landing spots that would be preferable to the 28-year-old, should their be enough interest from those organizations for an official offer to be submitted.
Pagnotta reports that among the teams Marner has interest in are the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. Pagnotta also indicates that there could be some teams with excess cap space, such as the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets, that could line up big-money offers for Marner, though it remains to be seen if he'd be interested in joining a team that's not contending or close to it.
It certainly makes sense that the Kings and Golden Knights would be after Marner. Los Angeles is looking to snap a decade-long streak of first-round playoff exits, having not advanced to the second round since they won the Stanley Cup in 2014. As for the Golden Knights, they're only a couple of years removed from their first title, and adding a player of Marner's caliber can ensure they remain competitive for years to come.
The Marner sweepstakes figure to continue heating up as the offseason continues. Free agency doesn't open until July 1, at which point we may have a clearer picture of where the star playmaker will be headed next.