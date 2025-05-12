SI

NHL Announcer Rightfully Rips Maple Leafs Player for Dirty Move at End of Game 4 Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Sunday night's Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Panthers series ended with quite a scrum.
Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Panthers series ended with quite a scrum in the final seconds that was started by an ugly hit by Toronto's Max Domi and ended with a threat by Florida's Matthew Tkachuk.

It also included a very honest take by TNT announcer Eddie Olczyk who ripped Domi for his dirty hit on Aleksander Barkov.

In case you missed it, Domi decked Barkov from behind, sending him crashing into the boards. That could have led to a very serious injury and should lead to the NHL handing out a punishment.

Olczyk nailed it by saying: "That is a dangerous hit! I know the game is over, but that is as reckless and dangerous as you can get from that distance from the boards."

Here's how it played out:

Florida won the game 2-0 to tie up the series at 2-2. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Toronto and it's safe to say tensions will be high in that one.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

