NHL Announces Punishment for Maple Leafs' Max Domi After Late Game 4 Dirty Hit

Sunday's game between Toronto and the Panthers ended in mayhem.

Max Domi prepares for a faceoff against the Senators.
Max Domi prepares for a faceoff against the Senators. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
After incurring a late penalty against the Florida Panthers Sunday, Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Domi will pay the price.

Domi is being fined $5,000 by the NHL—the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement—for his hit on Panthers center Aleksander Barkov in the closing seconds of Florida's 2–0 second-round Game 4 win.

Charged with boarding, Domi was given a five-minute major penalty that nominally expired when the game ended.

"I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point in the game and that's their job," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after the game via TSN in Canada.

Domi, 30, scored eight points and tallied 25 assists for the Maple Leafs this season. Barkov, 29, scored 20 goals and recorded 51 assists in 67 games.

Game 5 of the series—in which home teams are 4-0 so far—will take place Wednesday evening in Ontario.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

