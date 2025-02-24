NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Reduces Ryan Hartman's Suspension Following Appeal
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has announced his decision to reduce the suspension handed to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman following an altercation with Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle in early February.
Hartman was initially suspended for 10 games after he appeared to shove Stutzle's head into the ice following a face-off during a game on Feb. 1.
Hartman appealed the length of the suspension, and it seems that Bettman has sided with him after reviewing the situation. The commissioner announced Monday that the suspension had been reduced to eight games.
As for his reasoning, Bettman said that he compared Hartman's case with other similar incidents in the past and felt that a 10-game suspension was too severe. Hartman's previous longest suspension was for three games, so increasing that figure by seven games was overkill.
"... I do find that an increase of seven games from Mr. Hartman's previous suspension to this one is excessive and that the quantum of increase should be reduced," Bettman said in a statement, via Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.
As such, Hartman's suspension will now be lifted a bit earlier, clearing the way for him return to the ice for Minnesota's game against the Seattle Kraken on March 4.