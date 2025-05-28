SI

NHL Fans Call Out Oilers' Evan Bouchard for Blatantly Dirty Move in Game 4 vs. Stars

Karl Rasmussen

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard slashes Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz in Game 4.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard slashes Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz in Game 4. / Screenshot via Sportsnet on X
In this story:

Dallas Stars winger Roope Hintz returned to the lineup on Tuesday for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers after missing Game 3 due to an injury he sustained earlier in the series.

Hintz was ruled out for Game 3 after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse slashed him in the leg during Game 2. Hintz went down in pain and had to be helped off the ice after the incident. He did not return to the game.

After making it back to the lineup for Tuesday's clash, Hintz received a not-so-warm welcome to the ice from Edmonton's Evan Bouchard. During the first period, Bouchard skated up behind an unsuspecting Hintz and blatantly slashed him directly in the foot before skating back to his bench.

Have a look at the uncalled for and plain dirty move from the Oilers' defenseman:

That probably didn't feel too great. Bouchard got Hintz on the very same leg that Nurse did back in Game 2, sending a message to the Stars forward early on.

Fans were not appreciative of Bouchard's antics, and they took to social media to voice their displeasure with the dirty slash.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NHL