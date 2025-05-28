NHL Fans Call Out Oilers' Evan Bouchard for Blatantly Dirty Move in Game 4 vs. Stars
Dallas Stars winger Roope Hintz returned to the lineup on Tuesday for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers after missing Game 3 due to an injury he sustained earlier in the series.
Hintz was ruled out for Game 3 after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse slashed him in the leg during Game 2. Hintz went down in pain and had to be helped off the ice after the incident. He did not return to the game.
After making it back to the lineup for Tuesday's clash, Hintz received a not-so-warm welcome to the ice from Edmonton's Evan Bouchard. During the first period, Bouchard skated up behind an unsuspecting Hintz and blatantly slashed him directly in the foot before skating back to his bench.
Have a look at the uncalled for and plain dirty move from the Oilers' defenseman:
That probably didn't feel too great. Bouchard got Hintz on the very same leg that Nurse did back in Game 2, sending a message to the Stars forward early on.
Fans were not appreciative of Bouchard's antics, and they took to social media to voice their displeasure with the dirty slash.