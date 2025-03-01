NHL Stadium Series Tickets: Cheapest & Most Expensive Ways to Get in
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings meet at Ohio Stadium on Saturday in the NHL Stadium Series.
The puck drops at 6 p.m. ET in The Shoe, a stadium that can hold over 102,000 fans. Although not as heated, the Detroit-Columbus matchup does bring some Ohio State-Michigan vibes. Locales aside, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin went to the University of Michigan. Before the game, he already went out on a limb and called Ohio Stadium "probably the ugliest stadium" he's ever played in.
There are some friendly faces on the Columbus side, though, as Blue Jackets assistant captain Zach Werenski also wore the maize and blue during his college career.
The Blue Jackets and Red Wings met Thursday in Detroit, indoors, as Columbus won 5-2. James van Riemsdyk scored two goals in a four-goal second period for the Blue Jackets.
Now, the same squads will grab their new sweaters and head outside for the Stadium Series on Saturday.
Here's how much it would run you to brave the cold to watch the Red Wings and Blue Jackets skate at the Horseshoe:
Cheapest Tickets for the 2025 NHL Stadium Series
The cheapest pair of tickets to get into Ohio Stadium Saturday are $70 apiece. The seats, which can be found on Ticketmaster, are in section 8C, row 39 which is in the far corner of the upper deck.
To get a bit closer to the action, SeatGeek has a pair of seats in section 34B, row 6 for $101 each. The view may not be ideal, as the tickets are in the back section behind the end zone where Ohio State students normally sit. But it's all about the experience, right?
Sitting in the lower bowl toward the center of the ice is the most expensive, albeit the premier, viewing experience. To get that viewing experience, the cheapest option is $173 to sit in section 25A, row 26, found on Ticketmaster.
Most Expensive Tickets for the 2025 NHL Stadium Series
There aren't many seats left right next to the action, but there are some last-minute options for the best look at hockey in the Horseshoe. Fans can pay $470 a seat to sit seven rows up from the field at center ice.
For a slightly cheaper option, you can sit a section over, slightly away from center ice, for $310 a seat. Those seats are on Ticketmaster in section 23AA, row nine.
The best option to sit on the opposite side of the field, behind both team's benches, is found on SeatGeek in section 18AA, row eight for $265 a seat. For an even more luxurious experience, you can sit in the first row of a one of the Shoe's club sections for $460 a ticket.