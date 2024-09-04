No. 1 Pick Macklin Celebrini to Live With Sharks Great Joe Thornton In Rookie Year
The San Jose Sharks are hopeful that Macklin Celebrini will be a franchise cornerstone after selecting the standout forward with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft.
As he transitions to life in the NHL, Celebrini will have a unique opportunity in San Jose. According to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, Celebrini told reporters he will be living with franchise legend Joe Thornton during his rookie year.
Thornton is a beloved figure by Sharks fans, having played 15 of his 24 NHL seasons in San Jose. He was on stage to announce the pick when the organization selected Celebrini first overall in this year's draft, and now he'll offer his guidance to the young skater as he embarks on his journey in the pros.
It's commonplace in the NHL for veteran players to house promising rookies and help mentor them during their first season in the league. There's hardly a better veteran presence Celebrini could ask for than Thornton, a four-time All-Star, one-time Hart Trophy winner, and one-time Art Ross Trophy winner.
Celebrini was on the ice at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia for the NHLPA rookie showcase, where fans were allowed to see him wearing his No. 71 Sharks uniform, with pads on, for the first time. Celebrini, along with 34 other players, took part in various promotional activities and even posed for their first official trading cards.