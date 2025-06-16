Oilers Coach Plays Coy About Starting Goalie for Crucial Game 6 vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers have their backs against the wall as they look to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final, trailing 3-2 to the Florida Panthers heading into Tuesday night's Game 6 in Sunrise, Fla.
The Oilers have yet to reveal their starting goaltender for Game 6, and with elimination on the line, head coach Kris Knoblauch is keeping his cards close to his chest.
When asked by reporters about whether it'd be Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard in the net on Tuesday night, Knoblauch indicated no such decision had been made.
"Ultimately, it's who we feel is in the best position to win us a game. It about who's looking really good at that moment, and then we make our decision," Knoblauch said, via Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.
Skinner started the first four games of the series, but after struggling in Games 3 and 4, the team rotated Pickard in for Game 5, resulting in a 5–2 loss. Pickard has gone 7-1 when called upon as the starter during Edmonton's postseason run, but Skinner has been the team's starter throughout the year, leaving the team with a difficult decision to make with the season on the line.
Ultimately, we'll find out before puck drop whether it's Skinner or Pickard drawing the start as the Oilers look to force a Game 7 against the Panthers for the second consecutive season.