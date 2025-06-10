SI

Evander Kane Ejected From Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final After Dirty Play

Ryan Phillips

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane slashes Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe during Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
Evander Kane hit the showers early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after earning a deserved ejection.

In a fight and penalty-filled third period as the Florida Panthers blew out the Edmonton Oilers, Kane made the dirtiest play of the game. Given his reputation, it shouldn't have surprised anyone.

The incident came with 6:05 left in the final period as the Panthers led 5–1. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard knocked down Carter Verhaeghe and as as the Panthers forward attempted to get up, Kane skated by and gave him a backhanded slash to the face.

Kane was initially hit with a major penalty, but after review it was deemed a minor and a 10-minute misconduct.

Florida hammered Edmonton 6–1 to take a 2–1 series lead. The Oilers were never in the game as the Panthers took over early and ran with it. Once they got behind, the Oilers attempted to make things messy and were rewarded with 85 penalty minutes. Kane was responsible for 16 of those.

