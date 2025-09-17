SI

Oilers GM Addresses Plans at Goalie Amid Links to Carter Hart

Stan Bowman discussed the Oilers' goalie plans for 2025-26.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is entering his sixth NHL season in 2025-26.
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is entering his sixth NHL season in 2025-26. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Edmonton Oilers were ultimately let down by inconsistent goaltending yet again in 2024-25. Still, the team seems determined to roll with Stuart Skinner in net for the upcoming season.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman addressed the team's goalie situation Wednesday amid the team's recent links to free agent Carter Hart. Hart, who last played in 2023-24 and was recently acquitted of charges of sexual assault in a highly publicized trial in London, Ontario, is expected to return to the NHL this season. He's been linked with a handful of teams and was reportedly eyeing a move out West, which made the Oilers a potential fit.

It seems Bowman is content to enter the season with Skinner, telling reporters the team had no intentions of signing Hart, via Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Skinner has been the Oilers' top goalie for the last three seasons, but had his worst year to date in 2024-25. He posted a .895 save percentage and allowed a career-worst 2.81 goals per game in the regular season. He was boom or bust in the playoffs, too, getting chased out of a few games and even being benched for Calvin Pickard at points.

Despite his inconsistencies, he figures to be Edmonton's No. 1 this season. Considering goaltending was one of the team's biggest issues last year, it's certainly an eye-opening move from the front office.

