Oilers Likely Lose Key Player for Rest of NHL Playoffs After Game 4 Hit
Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after an injury suffered in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars. Coach Kris Knoblauch announced on Wednesday that Hyman will have surgery to repair the injury.
Hyman was clipped by Stars forward Mason Marchment during the first period on Tuesday and immediately headed to the locker room. Here's the play where he suffered the injury that likely ended his season.
Hyman has been an integral part of the Oilers team that has reached the conference finals in three of the last four years. He has 11 points in this year's postseason and had 16 goals and six assists during the teams run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. More importantly, Hyman lead both the team and the NHL in hits during the 2025 postseason.
Edmonton and Dallas will continue their series on Thursday night.