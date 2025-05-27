Panthers Coach Cracked NSFW Joke About Sergei Bobrovsky After Game 4 Loss
The Florida Panthers weren't able to secure a series sweep in the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes, 3–0, in Game 4.
After the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked about the performance of Florida's standout goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been superb during the playoffs. Bobrovsky only surrendered one goal during the game, as Carolina's last two goals came when the Panthers net was empty.
Maurice took the opportunity to crack a joke at the expense of his veteran goaltender, telling reporters, "I didn't like the last two [goals] at all... horses–--."
Through four games this series, Bobrovsky has surrendered just five goals, and only two of those have come with the teams at even strength.
Florida dominated the first three games of the series, and the whole team gained confidence through the outstanding play of their stalwart goaltender. He saved 25 of 26 shots he faced in Monday's loss, but it wasn't enough as the Panthers weren't able to score on Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, who was back in the lineup after being benched for Game 3.
The teams will return to the Lenovo Center in Raleigh for Game 5 on Wednesday, where another strong showing from Bobrovsky could see the Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season.