Panthers Fans Roast Bruins When Brad Marchand Arrives at Stanley Cup Celebration
Florida Panthers fans are celebrating their second consecutive Stanley Cup title, and they made sure to give a shoutout to the Boston Bruins organization in the process.
There's a real chance that the Panthers would not have become back-to-back Cup winners without having acquired Brad Marchand in a blockbuster trade deadline deal with the Bruins. Marchand was crucial for Florida in the playoffs, scoring three game-winning goals and registering a total of 20 points in 23 games.
When he pulled up to the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning to continue living it up with his teammates, Marchand received a hero's welcome from supporters, who showed their appreciation to Boston with a ruthless chant.
"Thank you, Boston!" shouted fans when Marchand appeared on the balcony.
It took Marchand a second to comprehend the chant––he's had quite the night, after all––but he quickly began joining in, pumping his arms in the air over his head while chanting alongside the adoring fans.
Having played his entire career in Boston prior to the midseason trade, Marchand is an icon in Beantown, but it didn't take him long to establish some lore in Sunrise, Fla., either.