Panthers Player Shares Five-Word Message He Told Brad Marchand Before Stanley Cup Win
The Florida Panthers successfully defended their Stanley Cup title on Tuesday night by eliminating the Edmonton Oilers in a six-game series, and they couldn't have done it without Brad Marchand.
It was Marchand's teammate, Sam Bennett, who ended up winning the Conn Smythe Trophy (which is awarded to the playoff MVP), but the trophy very easily could have gone to the former Boston Bruin instead.
After the Panthers' win, Bennett shared a priceless story about getting to know Marchand following the trade, given that the two stars used to be rivals on the ice (the Panthers knocked out the Bruins in the playoffs in 2023 and '24).
Bennett revealed that the two quickly got along and that he was inspired by Marchand's leadership this season—so much so that Bennett started telling Marchand a simple message before every game:
"I was telling him before every game, 'We're going to follow you.' And we did. He was a dog every night. He for sure could have won this trophy," Bennett said, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "He's a better player and person than I ever knew, and I'm grateful that I got to play with him."
Marchand finished with 10 goals and 10 assists across 23 games in the playoffs and six goals in six games in the Cup Final. The 16-year vet, who was acquired by the Panthers last March, didn't score in Game 6 but still helped lift Florida to the franchise's second straight Cup win—and the second of his NHL career—with his incredibly clutch plays all throughout the postseason. His 158 career points in the playoffs rank as the second-most of any NHL player since Marchand made his league debut in 2009-10.
Marchand's future with the Panthers remains up in the air, as the 37-year-old is set to enter free agency with no expected shortage of suitors this summer. But for Bennett, Marchand and the Panthers, it sure was good while it lasted.