Panthers GM Bill Zito Hurled Water Bottle in Frustration At End of Loss to Oilers
Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito couldn't hide his frustration after his team's 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fl that brought the series to 3-2 (Panthers).
Trailing by one goal with under two minutes remaining in the third period, the Panthers pulled goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in a last-ditch effort to tie the game. However, Oilers star Connor McDavid, who had four points for a second consecutive game, scored the second of his two goals on the night in the empty net, effectively sealing the victory for Edmonton.
Moments after McDavid's goal, an angry Zito grabbed a water bottle and hurled in in frustration.
Zito has watched the Panthers' 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final evaporate, as Florida lost Game 4 8-1, then suffered Tuesday's loss.
To make matters worse, the Panthers have had no answers for McDavid, who is playing at a historically great level, and have been outscored 15-4 since the third period of Game 3.
Florida will need to start finding some answers for their own sake—and the sake of water bottles everywhere—when Game 6 begins on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Place.