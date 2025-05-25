Panthers Made Stunning NHL History in Conference Final vs. Hurricanes
The Eastern Conference finals has been largely dominated by the Florida Panthers, who have jumped out to a 3–0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes with the chance to complete the sweep and book a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final awaiting on Monday.
The games haven't even been close, as Florida has won each game by no fewer than three goals. In fact, it's been a historic first three games of the series. The Panthers have outscored Carolina 16–4 and their +12 goal differential is the largest through the first three games of a conference final series in NHL history, according to Sportsnet.
Florida secured a convincing win in Game 1 on the road, 5–2. They then shutout the Hurricanes in Game 2 in a 5–0 win. In Game 3, the Panthers scored five goals in the third period to runaway with a 6–2 victory.
They've simply outclassed Carolina thus far into the series, and with Game 4 to be played on their home ice at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., a sweep is very much a possibility. If Florida wins on Monday, it would mark the fourth consecutive time the Hurricanes have been swept in the conference final. They've lost each of their last 15 games in the conference final, with their last win in that stage of the playoffs coming during their Stanley Cup title run in 2006.