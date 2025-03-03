SI

Panthers Star Matthew Tkachuk Out for Season Due to 4 Nations Face-Off Injury

Tkachuk injured his groin in the 4 Nations Face-Off and has missed four games since as a result.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is out for the season with a groin injury suffered in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk, who injured his groin in the 4 Nations Face-Off during the All-Star break, will miss the rest of the regular season, the team announced on Monday.

"Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time. We hope to get him back for the playoffs," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said, per ESPN.

The 27-year-old Tkachuk was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday. Tkachuk is second on the team with 57 points through 52 games this season. He's recorded 22 goals and 35 assists.

The Panthers are currently second in the East with 77 points. They sit one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the conference's top-seed.

But the Tkachuk injury will undoubtedly dampen the chances of the Panthers repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

