Penguins Trade Michael Bunting to Predators As Both Teams Seek to Salvage Seasons
Fans of the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins have both endured rough 2025 seasons—seasons that came to a head in the form of a reported trade Wednesday evening.
According to a Wednesday evening report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Penguins are trading left wing Michael Bunting to the Predators in exchange for a package including center Thomas Novak and defenseman Luke Schenn.
Bunting, 29, has scored 14 goals and recorded 15 assists in 58 games this season—his first full campaign with Pittsburgh. The Penguins have struggled to a lackluster 24-30-10 record, which has them last in the Metropolitan Division.
Novak, a fourth-year pro, has put up 22 points in 52 games this season. Schenn, 35, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and RDS, Pittsburgh is throwing a fourth-round pick in 2026 into the deal.
Nashville is 22-32-7—good for seventh in the Central Division.