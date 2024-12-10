Predators Coach Bluntly Says He Could Scratch Entire Team Amid Abysmal Start to Season
The Nashville Predators were some of the biggest spenders in NHL free agency, not shying away from spending the big bucks to lock down some well-known players during this past offseason. Their approach, thus far, has proven disastrous.
Through the team's first 28 games this season, they've amassed just 20 points, tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the fewest in the league. Nashville owns the NHL's worst record of 7–15–6 and has the league's worst goal differential too at -27.
Andrew Brunette, who is in his second season as the Predators' head coach, didn't mince words when discussing the team's abysmal start to the year. Brunette admitted to reporters that he'd be justified in making the entire roster a healthy scratch based on their performance this year.
"We could scratch every guy in our lineup. But unfortunately, we need players going. At different times, it for sure crosses your mind. But they have to earn it, you can't just do it to do it," said Brunette, via Alex Daughtery of The Tennessean.
Nashville has been to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons, though it seems like it'll be a longshot for them to reach the postseason this year. The team doesn't have a single player performing at a point-per-game pace, and their marquee acquisitions have massively underperformed.
Both Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault have recorded 13 points each through their first 28 games, despite having been signed in the offseason with some rather lofty expectations. Returning stars Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg haven't been their usual dominant selves, either.
"Unfortunately, like I said, I could scratch every guy on the team. Is there going to come a time? There might. But saying that, everyone wants to be held accountable. But they don't like it when they're held accountable. That's where it gets tricky," said Brunette.
The Predators are without a win in their last seven games as the situation in Nashville continues to worsen. They'll look to pick up their first win in the month of December on Tuesday night when they host the Calgary Flames.