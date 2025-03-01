SI

Predators Trade Veteran RW Gustav Nyquist to Wild for Second-Round Pick

Nashville its cutting its losses amid a poor showing in 2025.

Patrick Andres

Gustav Nyquist during the Predators' 4–1 loss to the Panthers on Feb. 25, 2025.
Gustav Nyquist during the Predators' 4–1 loss to the Panthers on Feb. 25, 2025. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Before the 2025 season began, the Nashville Predators had designs on championship contention.

The Predators splurged in the offseason for a pair of huge names in centers Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos. Improvement on a 2023-24 season that ended in the first round of the playoffs appeared imminent.

Fast forward to Saturday, and Nashville is 21-30-7—and selling. Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Predators announced that they traded right wing Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round draft pick in 2026.

Nyquist, 35, has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 57 games this season. Over the course of a 13-year NHL career, he has averaged 51 points per 82 games.

The Sweden native—best known for his eight years with the Detroit Red Wings—joins a Wild team in rock-solid playoff position. Minnesota is 34-22-4, third in the Central Division and 15 points behind the first-place Winnipeg Jets.

