Predators Trade Veteran RW Gustav Nyquist to Wild for Second-Round Pick
Before the 2025 season began, the Nashville Predators had designs on championship contention.
The Predators splurged in the offseason for a pair of huge names in centers Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos. Improvement on a 2023-24 season that ended in the first round of the playoffs appeared imminent.
Fast forward to Saturday, and Nashville is 21-30-7—and selling. Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Predators announced that they traded right wing Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round draft pick in 2026.
Nyquist, 35, has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 57 games this season. Over the course of a 13-year NHL career, he has averaged 51 points per 82 games.
The Sweden native—best known for his eight years with the Detroit Red Wings—joins a Wild team in rock-solid playoff position. Minnesota is 34-22-4, third in the Central Division and 15 points behind the first-place Winnipeg Jets.