Rangers’ Chris Kreider Hilariously Threw Matthew Tkachuk’s Mouth Guard Into Crowd
The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers engaged in their third consecutive overtime game on Tuesday night during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers prevailed, 3-2, to even up the series at 2-2. Florida ultimately got the last laugh but New York got one of its own in during the third period.
Less than a minute into the final frame, Rangers wing Chris Kreider got into one of those jawing/shoving matches that NHL players love to get into during the postseason with Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk. Kreider ended up with Tkachuk's mouthguard, but of course was not going to just give it back.
Instead, he tossed it over the glass and into the stands. It was hilarious.
We say it every year but there truly is nothing like playoff hockey. From the constant adrenaline to the tiniest acts of pettiness after every single whistle, not a moment passes without some form of entertainment.
Not that this particular series has been lacking at all in that department. After three straight overtime games between the Panthers and Rangers, most fans are just trying to catch their breath. It's been outstanding in every regard, including the post-whistle antics.
Tkachuk will have a chance to throw Kreider's mouthguard into the Madison Square Garden crowd on Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET.