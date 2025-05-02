Rangers Hire Mike Sullivan Days After He Was Fired From Penguins
It only took Mike Sullivan a couple days to find a new head coaching job in the NHL.
The Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways with Sullivan on Monday after 10 years with the organization, and on Friday, the New York Rangers hired him as their new coach. Sullivan will be replacing Peter Laviolette after he spent two years leading the Rangers.
It sounds like it was a quick process for the Rangers securing Sullivan.
"As we began this process and Mike became an available option for us to speak with, it was immediately clear that he was the best coach to lead our team,” Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said in a press release.
Sullivan was quite successful in Pittsburgh as he left the team as the longest tenured coach in its history, and he also is the winningest coach in franchise history with 409 wins. He won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and '17 with the team.
His overall head coaching record is 479-311-15-112 after two seasons with the Boston Bruins and 10 with the Penguins. He previously worked on the Rangers' staff as an assistant coach in the 2009-10 and 2012-13 seasons.