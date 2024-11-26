Rangers' Matt Rempe's Cheap Shot on Blues' Jake Neighbours Had NHL Fans Up in Arms
Rempe was recalled by New York on Monday.
The New York Rangers knew they were getting a hard-hitting hockey player when they called Matt Rempe back up to their squad on Monday morning. The physical 6'9" forward racked up 71 penalty minutes in 17 games played in 2023-24.
But this? This was a lot.
During the third period of New York's Monday night contest vs. the St. Louis Blues, Rempe went arms first into Jake Neighbours' face with the puck nowhere in sight. He knocked the forward down flat—and drew a roughing penalty.
The hit had NHL fans up in arms. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Neighbours and his Blues got the last laugh in head coach Jim Montgomery's debut, taking down the Rangers 5-2 at Madison Square Garden.
