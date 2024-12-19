SI

Scuffling Rangers Trade Ex-No. 2 Pick Kaapo Kakko to Kraken After Scratching Him

The forward did not take kindly to New York's handling of his situation.

Patrick Andres

Kaapo Kakko during the Rangers' 4–3 win over the Canucks on Nov. 19, 2024.
Kaapo Kakko during the Rangers' 4–3 win over the Canucks on Nov. 19, 2024. / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
As they grapple with a mediocre start to the 2025 season, the New York Rangers are showing a former top prospect the door.

The Rangers are trading forward Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken for defenseman William Borgen and third- and sixth-round picks in June's NHL draft, they announced Wednesday evening.

Kakko, 23, spent six seasons with New York after being picked second in the 2019 draft. The highly touted native of Turku, Finland never quite became the star many thought he would—and his frustration with the Rangers came to a head Tuesday before the team's 2–0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

"I know we’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to take the young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest," Kakko, who has 14 points in 30 games this season, said. "I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup."

It seems plausible that Kakko's candor made his standing with New York untenable—much to the Kraken's delight. Seattle is 15-16-2 this season, a hair worse than the Rangers' record of 15-15-1.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

