Red Wings Delay Season Opener Due to Tigers' ALDS Clash vs. Guardians
The Detroit Red Wings are set to drop the puck on their 2024-25 season Thursday evening, when they play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. But with the Detroit Tigers hosting a postseason tilt against the Cleveland Guardians that same day, puck drop for the Red Wings is set to be delayed.
Rather than get their season opener underway at the scheduled 7:00 p.m. ET start time, the Red Wings will push puck drop back by an hour to 8:00 in order for traffic to clear between Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park.
First pitch for the Tigers game is scheduled for 6:08 p.m. ET. Wednesday will be the franchise's first home playoff game since 2014, while Thursday will be their second.
"With heavy traffic volume expected that evening in downtown Detroit, fans are encouraged to arrive early and to give themselves extra time by reserving parking in advance," said the Red Wings in a statement.
The Tigers play at home on Wednesday and Thursday, and if necessary, they'll return to Cleveland for Game 5 on Saturday. That means Thursday's game is the only one that would potentially conflict with the Red Wings, who will be at home against Saturday against the Nashville Predators.