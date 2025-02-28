Ryan Lomberg Makes Feelings About Tampa Bay Lightning Profanely Clear on Live TV
Ryan Lomberg spent the last four seasons with the Florida Panthers before returning to the Calgary Flames, his original team, as a free agent last summer. Lomberg and the Flames were in Tampa Bay to play the Lightning on Thursday. It was the team's first trip to Florida this season so Lomberg was asked about about his return before the game.
Lomberg's response on live television was refreshingly honest and incredibly NSFW. "I like the palm trees and the sunshine," said Lomberg as he nodded at the Lightning players warming up, "but I f------ hate these guys."
Considering his history against Tampa Bay, it makes perfect sense. While Lomberg was with the Panthers they played Tampa Bay in the postseason three times in four years. Florida lost to the Lightning in the playoffs in 2021 and '22 before finally beating them in the '24 postseason on the way to their first Stanley Cup.
Lomberg was involved in two regular season fights against Tampa Bay as a member of the Panthers and also scored an overtime game-winner against them in the first round of the '21 playoffs.