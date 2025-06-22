Sam Bennett Had Blunt Message for Fans Who Think Panthers Play ‘Dirty’
The Florida Panthers have been celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup title ever since they beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night. On Sunday, they finally held their championship parade and the players continued their partying ways along the route and during their speeches.
Sam Bennett, who was named the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs after scoring 15 goals, had a message for any NHL fans who think the Panthers are a dirty team.
"A lot of people don’t like the way we play. They call us dirty. They call us nasty. They call us bullies," Bennett said. "So I would like to take this time to apologize to absolutely f------ no one. We are the double champs. We do what the f--- we want. Let’s go!
Here's that moment:
Bennett is set to become a free agent but has made it known since winning another Stanley Cup that he wants to return to the Panthers. If he does, a third straight title could be in play next season for Florida.