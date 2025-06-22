SI

Sam Bennett Had Blunt Message for Fans Who Think Panthers Play ‘Dirty’

The Panthers star didn't hold back during the team's parade on Sunday.

Andy Nesbitt

Sam Bennett and the Panthers had their Stanley Cup parade on Sunday.
Sam Bennett and the Panthers had their Stanley Cup parade on Sunday. / @FlaPanthers
In this story:

The Florida Panthers have been celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup title ever since they beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday night. On Sunday, they finally held their championship parade and the players continued their partying ways along the route and during their speeches.

Sam Bennett, who was named the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs after scoring 15 goals, had a message for any NHL fans who think the Panthers are a dirty team.

"A lot of people don’t like the way we play. They call us dirty. They call us nasty. They call us bullies," Bennett said. "So I would like to take this time to apologize to absolutely f------ no one. We are the double champs. We do what the f--- we want. Let’s go! 

Here's that moment:

Bennett is set to become a free agent but has made it known since winning another Stanley Cup that he wants to return to the Panthers. If he does, a third straight title could be in play next season for Florida.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NHL