Seth Jones, Blackhawks Discussing Possible Split Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks could be working towards a potential divorce ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline.
Although Jones has not formally requested a trade, the defenseman and his agent have communicated with the Blackhawks' front office about a possible deadline deal, according to Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times.
Jones, 30, is by far the highest earner on the rebuilding Blackhawks. He's due to earn $9.5 million per season through the 2029-30 campaign. His situation is somewhat unique, given he was traded to Chicago as part of the team's final efforts to contend in 2021, which ultimately fell short. The team got off on its current rebuilding trajectory the following season, with Jones remaining part of the roster.
"We all know the whole story and what happened when I got here," Jones said. "I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career. I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out. ... If it happens, it happens. Obviously, while I’m here with the Blackhawks, they have my full effort, full attention to this team to try to get this team better."
It would be difficult to navigate a trade involving Jones and his sizable contract. There are few contending teams who would be able to take on his $9.5 million salary unless there was some significant retention on Chicago's side.
This season, Jones has 26 points in 38 games and owns a plus/minus of -12. The Blackhawks (17-31-7) sit in dead last in the Central Division with 41 points and a goal differential of -42. With the playoffs out of reach, it's possible the team explores a trade that would enable Jones to join a contender while also netting them some valuable pieces to further their rebuild.