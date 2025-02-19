When is the NHL Trade Deadline? Everything to Know
The 2025 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, as contending teams assess the current makeup of their rosters in order to determine how best to proceed.
The lengthy break for the 4 Nations Face-Off has given teams ample time to strategize for the deadline, and when play resumes, they'll have roughly two weeks to get some deals done before the trade deadline passes.
The closely-contested Eastern Conference could be incredibly active at the trade deadline, with many teams still in playoff contention and potentially looking to bolster their rosters for the final stretch of the season.
With that in mind, let's look at all the information fans need to know about this year's trade deadline.
When is the 2025 NHL trade deadline?
The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday, March 7, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET.
After the 3 p.m. deadline, players will still be able to be moved in trades, but any player dealt after the deadline will not be available to play for their new team until the following season. While it's not common to see players moved after the deadline, the rules would allow for it should two teams reach a post-deadline agreement. Even in the playoffs, teams are still, by rule, allowed to make trades, though none of the players being moved would be available until the following campaign.
What Are No-Trade and No-Movement Clauses?
No-trade clauses (NTC) are quite common in NHL contracts. They are a clause which prevents a team from being able to trade the player without that player's approval. If a player has a no-trade clause in their contract, they'd be required to waive it before being dealt to a different team.
A no-movement clause (NMC) works similarly except it also prevents teams from placing the player on waivers or assigning them to the minor leagues.
These clauses are only available to players 27 years or older, or those who have played in the NHL for seven or more seasons. There also exist modified no-trade (M-NTC) or no-movement clauses (M-NMC), in which players can create a list of teams they'd refuse to be traded to, preventing the organization from including the player in a deal with said franchise.
The number of teams and how long the clause exists within the contract varies depending upon the language in the deal. For example, a player can have a modified no-trade clause in the first two years of their contract, but might not have any form of no-trade clause in their deal after those seasons.