A Fan Wanted to Fight the Sharks Mascot Because He Felt He Had Pushed Him
The Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks, 3-2, on Tuesday night. There were two fights during the first period as Barclay Goodrow and Andreas Englund had a good old fashioned brawl, but Vinny Desharnais and Cole Smith could never get enough space to throw any quality punches.
Once things calmed down on the ice the Predators scored two goals in the second period to take a lead which they never relinquished. Meanwhile, in the stands things remained tense. As the home team fell behind, Sharks mascot Sharkie tried to bring joy to the fans, but almost took a tragic misstep as he got a little too physical with a fan who was ready to drop gloves immediately.
According to the fan who posted the video, Sharkie had sat down next to the fan who "fell back in his chair." The guy then got right in Sharkie's big mascot face. In his words, "He pushed me out of my f---ing chair!"
All the team employee could do to protect the mascot was say calm down while she asked someone to call home base. Luckily, before there was any human on shark violence, the guy walked away. As did Sharkie, shaking his head in a way that is incredibly funny for a mascot.