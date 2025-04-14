Sharks Captain Logan Couture to Announce Retirement Due to Injury
San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce his retirement from hockey.
Couture has been sidelined for the entire 2024–25 NHL season as a result of injury, and it's that same ailment that is forcing the veteran center to retire. Couture has been dealing with osteitis pubis, a painful injury caused by inflammation between the left and right pubic bones. He hasn't played in a game since Jan. 31, 2024.
Couture, has played a total of six games over the last two years. He was hopeful of returning to the team this season, but the injury has prevented him from making it back to the ice. As such, he's set to call it a career after 933 games and 15 seasons, all of which were spent with the Sharks.
The 36-year-old was the Sharks' first-round pick (No. 9) in 2007. He scored 701 points and 323 goals in his career. In the playoffs, he featured in 116 games and scored 48 goals, which is tied with Joe Pavelski for second most in franchise history behind only Sharks legend Patrick Marleau. His 101 points in the postseason ranks third behind only Marleau and Joe Thornton.