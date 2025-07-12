SI

Sharks Sign Former Calder Trophy Winner to One-Year Contract

San Jose is adding a respected veteran.

Jeff Skinner, now a Shark, looks to move the puck during a February game against the Panthers.
After a year with the Edmonton Oilers, left wing Jeff Skinner is headed back to the United States.

Skinner has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Jose Sharks worth $3 million, the Sharks announced Friday afternoon.

“The scouts said he still has the quickness in his game and the smarts and the competitiveness and knows where to go to score and is still hungry to score," San Jose general manager Mike Grier said after the signing via the NHL's website.

As the still in Grier's statement implies, Skinner turned 33 in May. However, he is just two years removed from a career year—an 82-point campaign for the Buffalo Sabres, with whom he spent six years. He also won the Calder Trophy as the league's rookie of the year in 2011 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the more recent past, Skinner scored 16 goals and recorded 13 assists for the Oilers—adding two points in five games played in the playoffs.

