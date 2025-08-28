Sharks Unveil Epic Bobblehead From Beloved Macklin Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli Sleepover
The Sharks weren't the most competitive team in 2024–25, but they had some bright moments as the team continues its rebuild. 2024 No. 1 draft pick Macklin Celebrini and No. 4 pick Will Smith developed close chemistry both on and off the ice, and their friendship was something San Jose fans looked at fondly throughout the year.
One moment between the two rookies and veteran forward Tyler Toffoli went viral, in which the trio had a sleepover in a hotel room during a road trip. The basis of that incident was Smith abruptly declaring on the team bus that if all three of them scored in Buffalo against the Sabres, they would celebrate with a sleepover.
Low and behold, the trio all scored, with Toffoli firing home an empty-net goal to cap it all off. They went through with the sleepover, scenes from which went viral, and now, the Sharks have created a wholesome and humorous bobblehead in honor of that bizarre but funny moment.
The bobblehead includes Smith, Celebrini and Toffoli all laying in separate beds, smiling while conversing with one another. "The future is TEAL" is written on the bottom.
For Sharks fans, that's a can't-miss promotion.