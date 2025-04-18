SI

Sidney Crosby Gave Alex Ovechkin a Lovely Gift After Penguins-Capitals

Kristen Wong

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shakes hands with Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) after participating in a ceremonial puck drop with former Capital Joel Ward (M) prior to Black History Game at Capital One Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shakes hands with Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) after participating in a ceremonial puck drop with former Capital Joel Ward (M) prior to Black History Game at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sidney Crosby faced Alex Ovechkin for the 73rd time in their careers Thursday night, but this game was a little special than most.

It was Ovechkin's first game against Crosby since breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time scoring record, and the Washington Capitals star was rightfully honored at the Pittsburgh Penguins' rink with a sweet tribute video before puck drop.

Crosby's Penguins went on to beat the Capitals 5-2 in a thrilling season finale in which both Crosby and Ovechkin notched a goal apiece.

Afterward, Crosby and teammate Evgeni Malkin met with Ovechkin outside the locker room and gifted him a Rolex.

Check out a photo of the awesome moment:

Greatness recognizes greatness. Respect.

Ovechkin finished the 2024-25 season with 44 goals and now has 897 in his career. The 39-year-old passed Gretzky's record of 894 goals on April 6.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NHL