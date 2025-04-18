Sidney Crosby Gave Alex Ovechkin a Lovely Gift After Penguins-Capitals
Sidney Crosby faced Alex Ovechkin for the 73rd time in their careers Thursday night, but this game was a little special than most.
It was Ovechkin's first game against Crosby since breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time scoring record, and the Washington Capitals star was rightfully honored at the Pittsburgh Penguins' rink with a sweet tribute video before puck drop.
Crosby's Penguins went on to beat the Capitals 5-2 in a thrilling season finale in which both Crosby and Ovechkin notched a goal apiece.
Afterward, Crosby and teammate Evgeni Malkin met with Ovechkin outside the locker room and gifted him a Rolex.
Check out a photo of the awesome moment:
Greatness recognizes greatness. Respect.
Ovechkin finished the 2024-25 season with 44 goals and now has 897 in his career. The 39-year-old passed Gretzky's record of 894 goals on April 6.