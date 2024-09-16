Sidney Crosby Signs Contract Extension to Remain With Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the franchise, the team announced Monday.
Crosby’s new deal is for an average annual value of $8.7 million and will keep him under contract through the 2026–27 season. The first year the extension includes a $780,000 salary and a $9 million signing bonus, while the second season carries a $1.09 million salary and $6.53 million signing bonus, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports. The new extension will keep Crosby in Pittsburgh until he’s just shy of his 40th birthday.
Interestingly, the $8.7 million cap hit is the same as Crosby has had each of his first 19 seasons in the NHL. Not only does that figure correspond to his jersey number (No. 87), it is far below what other star players are paid. He is currently tied for the 43rd highest-paid player in the NHL, according to Puckapedia.
Crosby has been with the Penguins since they selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft. He has played 19 seasons with the team and won three Stanley Cups, including back-to-back championships in 2016 and ’17. He holds the franchise record for games played and is currently 10th on the NHL’s all-time points list.