Steven Stamkos Bids Lightning Fans Goodbye As He Reportedly Nears Deal With Predators
Monday might have been the end of an era for fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
In the morning, reports began to emerge that longtime Lightning center Steven Stamkos was set to sign with the Nashville Predators in free agency. Addressing speculation over his future, Stamkos took to social media to bid Tampa Bay fans farewell.
"Thank you Tampa... I don’t have the words yet... I will soon," Stamkos wrote. "It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt. My family and I are excited for the next chapter..."
Stamkos has played the entirety of his 16-year career with the Lightning, and he holds the franchise records for games played, goals and points. He has led the league in goals twice and won two Stanley Cups, cracking the 90-point barrier on five separate occasions over a 13-year span.
This season, Tampa Bay went 45-29-8 but lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.