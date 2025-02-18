Team USA Announces Replacement for Charlie McAvoy Ahead of Showdown With Canada
Reinforcements are on the way for the Americans.
Team USA announced that Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy would be sidelined for the remainder of the 4 Nations Face-Off after being hospitalized with an infection stemming from a minor injury.
The U.S. had been in contact with the NHL over the possibility of adding a replacement to the roster, and it seems they've been given approval. During Tuesday's media availability, head coach Mike Sullivan announced that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes was headed to Boston to join the team ahead of the tournament finale against Team Canada.
"Quinn Hughes is coming," Sullivan said.
That's a huge boost for Team USA, as Hughes, arguably the NHL's best defenseman, was initially expected to be on the roster but missed out on the tournament due to an undisclosed injury. In 49 games this season for Vancouver, Hughes has 59 points and a +/- of +15.
As for Hughes's availability, he is not permitted to play for Team USA unless another injury causes the team to fall below six healthy defenseman before Thursday's game. In case that does happen, Hughes will be on site and ready to roll.
That's not the only positive injury news the U.S. received. Sullivan indicated he thinks Auston Matthews will be ready to play during Thursday's final, as well as both Brady and Matthew Tkachuk.
Puck drop for Thursday's showdown vs. Canada is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Boston's TD Garden.