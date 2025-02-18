SI

Charlie McAvoy Hospitalized Ahead of USA vs. Canada Final in 4 Nations Face-Off

The Bruins defenseman missed Team USA's game on Monday due to an upper body injury.

McAvoy led the charge for Team USA against Canada on Saturday.
Team USA is banged up ahead of Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off final vs. Canada.

As first reported by the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, defenseman Charlie McAvoy was admitted to Mass. General Hospital on Monday night due to an upper-body injury. The Bruins' alternate captain sat out of Team USA's loss to Sweden on Monday—along with star Matthew Tkachuk. He will not play in the title game.

McAvoy set the tone for Team USA during its round-robin matchup vs. Canada last Saturday night, laying multiple hits on both Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

DailyFaceOff.com's Frank Saravalli shed more light on McAvoy's hospitalization on Tuesday morning, posting to X (formerly Twitter) that the defenseman is dealing with an "infection that stemmed from a minor injury."

"He is fine and there is no long-term concern," said the NHL insider.

The Bruins released the following statement on McAvoy's condition:

"Charlie was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing related to an upper-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis.

He will not play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game on Thursday at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins will provide further updates on his condition and status as soon as they become available."

After notching a 2-1 record through the 4 Nations Face-Off's round-robin, Team USA will take on Team Canada in the Championship on Thursday. Puck drop from Boston's TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

