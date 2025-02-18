Team USA Scores Electric Goal in First 35 Seconds of 4 Nations Game vs. Sweden
It only took the United States 35 seconds to score a goal in Monday night's 4 Nations game vs. Sweden.
Chris Kreider quickly charged the net and shot the puck right by Sweden's goalie Samuel Ersson thanks to an assist by Zach Weresnki.
The crowd in Boston went absolutely wild as "Free Bird" echoed through TD Garden as the American players skated around celebrating the early lead. It was electric scene and helped Team USA gain some confidence while trying to win their third 4 Nations game.
Team USA and Canada will meet in the 4 Nations final on Thursday, where they will have a rematch after last week's contentious round robin game. The two teams fought three times within nine seconds of the puck dropping. There has been some bad blood between the two North American teams, that's for sure. The final will take place at TD Garden with the puck drop at 8 p.m. ET.