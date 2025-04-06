Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Other Stars Congratulate Alex Ovechkin on Historic Goal
Alex Ovechkin is officially the top goalscorer in NHL history after scoring No. 895 against the New York Islanders to surpass Wayne Gretzky in the record books.
After his historic achievement, Ovechkin received some messages of congratulations from other GOATs of various sports. Among those to send a short video message to celebrate Ovechkin's accomplishment included Michael Jordan, Sidney Crosby, Michael Phelps, Roger Federer, Simone Biles, LeBron James and many others.
Have a look:
That's a whole lot of star power in one short video. In addition to the sports superstars, many standouts from the entertainment industry also weighed in with some warm words for Ovechkin, such as Steve Carrell, Pat Sajak, Snoop Dogg and more.
Tom Brady chimed in with his own message for Ovechkin, too:
"Ovi, what's up my man? Congratulations. You did it, man. You reached the summit. Nobody should be surprised. You smashed the record and you're still playing the game at the highest level. You're showing everyone, and all athletes, all sports, you can always raise the bar, and you've done that. So thanks for your inspiration, thanks for your commitment to greatness and congratulations," said Brady.
Clearly, Ovechkin's monumental achievement did not go unnoticed by his peers. He'll be celebrating his milestone goal with family and friends after the game on Sunday, knowing that he managed a feat many thought to be impossible.