U.S. Hockey Team Picked Perfect Song to Celebrate Win Over Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off
The highly anticipated showdown between USA and Canada in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night started with three fights right after the opening whistle and ended with Team USA getting a hard-fought 3-1 victory in Montreal.
Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings gave the U.S. team a 2-1 lead with his goal in the second period and then they later added an empty netter in the final minutes of the third period to secure the victory over a star-studded Canada team. The U.S. has clinched a spot in the championship game, which will be played in Boston on Thursday. Who they will play has yet to be determined, as Canada, Finland, and Sweden are all tied with two points.
The U.S. locker room after the game was pretty electric, with players slapping five and sharing some hugs while Aerosmith's "Dream On" blared on the speakers.
Check this out:
Fans loved hearing that song, which was played in the legendary hockey movie Miracle, which was about the 1980 men's U.S. team that won the gold medal in Lake Placid.