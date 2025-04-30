Utah Hockey Club Appears to Have Accidentally Leaked New Team Nickname
It appears the Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally let slip what the franchise plans to rename itself ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season.
Utah had been allowing fans to vote on the franchise's new nickname throughout the season and had reached a list of finalists including the Utah Mammoths, Utah Hockey Club and Utah Outlaws.
On Tuesday, the club's official YouTube account changed its handle and landing page to "@UtahMammoth," an indication that nickname was the direction the organization had opted to head in.
The change did not go unnoticed by fans, though the YouTube channel was deactivated after the leak. Officials from the team did not confirm that was the nickname the team had decided upon, however, when asked by ESPN.
When asked about the possibility of the Mammoth being the franchise's new nickname, Mike Maughan, an executive at Smith Entertainment Group which purchased the team and relocated it from Arizona to Utah, said, "We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 25–26 NHL season," per ESPN.
In its inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club won 38 games and recorded 89 points but missed out on the playoffs. They'll hope to qualify for the postseason in their first season under their new moniker in 2025–26.