Wayne Gretzky Had Perfect Joke for Alex Ovechkin About Tying His Goals Record
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin made history on Friday as he tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals. With Gretzky watching, Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks and passed up an opportunity to score another with an empty net in the third period.
Before Ovechkin tied Gretzky with his 894th goal, Gretzky was asked if he'd thought about what he'd say to the Caps star when he reached the mark. Gretzky joked in reply that he'd tell Ovechkin: "Why'd you do it? Really?"
In reality, Gretzky was a supportive figure for Ovechkin along his way to tying his longstanding record. Gretzky shared that he face-timed Ovechkin when he was briefly stuck at 798 goals, and reminded him to relax and that he would be scoring again soon.
"I said, 'Just relax. You're gonna get 900 goals before you know it,'" Gretzky said.
Sure enough, Ovechkin got over that short slump and is now one goal away from breaking Gretzky's record, and six goals from becoming the first player in NHL history with 900 goals. Gretzky made sure to be there Friday for Ovechkin as the Capitals star tied his record that has stood for 26 years since his own retirement in 1999.
"When I was breaking Gordie Howe’s record, he was there. And I said 2 years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I’ll be here," Gretzky said. "That's the hockey league, right? From Beliveau to Howe, Orr, Lemieux, Messier, you pass it down. You guys might not believe me, but if somebody breaks Alex's record, I hope Alex is there to shake his hand. Right now, I hope Alex enjoys it. He deserves all the credit and accolades he's getting."