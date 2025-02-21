What Happens If USA vs. Canada Goes to Overtime? 4 Nations Face-Off Rules
It's coming down to the wire in Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off final between Team USA and Canada, as the game is tied 2–2 following three periods of play.
So what happens now with the championship heading to overtime? Here's a look at the rules.
4 Nations Face-Off Overtime Rules
The 4 Nations Face-Off started with a round-robin tournament between the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. If any of those first-round games were tied following regulation, the contest went to a three-on-three, sudden-death 10-minute period—followed by a three-round shootout if a goal was not scored.
The rules for the final, however, are different. If the championship match between Team USA and Canada is tied after 60 minutes, the contest heads to full-strength, sudden-death hockey through successive 20-minute periods until one team scores.
Both Team USA and Team Canada have tallied two goals through two periods—with Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett scoring for the team up north, and Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson finding the back of the net for the red, white, and blue.
May the best team win.