A Young Oilers Fan Caught the Puck That Led to Team's Game-Winning Power Play
One young Edmonton Oilers fan is about to be the coolest kid at his lunch table when he shows his friends the power-play spawning souvenir he caught during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
If you watched the contest on Wednesday night, you'll remember how a puck went sailing over the glass at the hands of Florida Panthers' left wing Tomas Nosek, who then received a delay of game penalty with just under two minutes left in overtime and the score tied 3-3. But, in great news for the Oilers, the mistake then set up the power play that the team would use to score the game-winning goal.
Now had the contest continued and the big shot come from another moment, that errant puck would be just another piece of Final lore—cool, no doubt, but nothing outcome-altering. But because it set up the Oilers' win—that's stuff of hockey legend. And, one young Oilers fan managed to get his hands on it after it came down in the stands.
Watch that moment below:
Now that is a keepsake you preserve in a glass box for the rest of your life.
With the win, the Oilers now lead the series 1-0. Game 2 begins at 8 p.m. on Friday night.