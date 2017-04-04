Olympics

IOC: NHL's decision not to participate in 2018 Olympics 'regrettable'

0:45 | NHL
NHL will not participate in 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
SI Wire
19 minutes ago

The International Olympic Committeee called the NHL's decision to not allow it players to participate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, "regrettable," adding they feel sorry for the athletes who won't get to compete.

The NHL had allowed its athletes to participate in each of last five consecutive Olympics.

"In an effort to create clarity among conflicting reports and erroneous speculation, this will confirm our intention to proceed with finalizing our 2017-18 Regular Season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympic Winter Games," the league said in a statement.

The IOC said that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) offered the same conditions to the NHL as they did in previous Olympic games, where the insurance and travel costs were covered.

"The IOC, which distributes 90 per cent of its revenue for the development of sport in the world, obviously cannot treat a national commercial league better than not-for-profit International Sports Federations which are developing sport globally," the IOC said in a statement.

"The ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will nonetheless be a very exciting one, because the players from all the other professional ice hockey leagues will participate, and will be very much welcomed by their Olympic teams."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters