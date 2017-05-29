Norweigan 16-year-old Jakob Ingebritsen became the youngest runner miler to break four minutes for the mile when he ran 3:58.07 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. He finished in 11th place in a race that featured professional runners.

Ingebritsen wasn't the only member of his family to break four minutes that day. His older brother Henrik took third in the race in 3:53.79. His other brother, Filip, ran in the faster section of the mile and clocked a 3:53.23.

Watch the race below:

Rhode Island high schooler D.J. Principe just barely missed joining the list of U.S. high school runners that have broken four minutes for the mile. He ran 4:00.73 and finished two places behind Jakob Ingebritsen.