There are a whole lot of not-okay things happening around the world on a daily basis, but at least we have the Serbia women’s volleyball team to remind us that casual racism is still hanging around, chilling poolside.

As you can see from the above photo, the team made a racist, slant-eyed gesture after winning a game over the weekend that won them a berth in the 2018 world championship. The event will be played in Japan.

The incriminating photo was originally published in the international volleyball federation (FIVB)’s actual press release about the game. It was taken down, but this is the internet and nothing ever ends. You might remember the Spanish national basketball team also making a similarly frustrating gesture before the 2008 Olympics in China.

What a world.